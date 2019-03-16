Springfield firefighters called to rollover crash on South Branch Parkway.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters were called to a rollover crash on the South Branch Parkway Saturday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that a car had struck a tree and then rolled over.
Leger added that no one was extricated from the vehicle, but was unsure if anyone had been injured.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but have not responded to our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.