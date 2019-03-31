SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters are on scene investigating a car fire that occurred on Cooley Street.
This the second time in the past three hours the Springfield Fire Department has been called in to investigate a car fire.
The first one occurred on Crystal Avenue around 9:30 Saturday, and members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that that car fire was intentionally set.
Officials have not stated that this car was also intentionally set on fire.
It is also unclear if anyone was injured.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
