SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Van Buren Avenue in Springfield.
Officials were able to find a Jeep Renegade fully involved in flames around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.
The fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries reported.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.