Springfield firefighters on scene of fully-involved porch fire on Plainfield St.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters are on scene of a fully-involved porch fire on Plainfield Street.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that, at one point, firefighters were ordered to get out of the home, because the fire had gotten out of control.
The next step in the process before proceeding back into the house, according to Leger, is to let the fire take its course in addition to pouring more water on it.
Details remain limited at this time, and it is unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire occurred or if the road has been shut down as crews combat the flames.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
