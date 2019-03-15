Springfield firefighters on scene of telephone pole fire on Progress Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters are on scene at 60 Progress Avenue attempting to douse a telephone pole that caught fire.
Details remain limited at this time, but Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tell us that firefighters are unable to douse the flames until Eversource comes to the scene, and turns off the power.
As of 10:25 p.m. on Friday, forty-five Springfield residents are without power.
We have reached out to Eversource, but have not returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.