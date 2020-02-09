SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a shed fully engulfed in flames at 195 Starling Road in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department arrived on the scene around 2:50 a.m. early Sunday morning.
The shed fire started to expand to the neighbor's house at 205 Starling Road, forcing residents from both houses to evacuate from their homes.
All residents were able to exit safely with no injuries reported.
The fire was extinguished quickly with approximately $25,000 in damage to the neighbor's house at 205 Starling Road and over $15,000 in damage to 195 Starling Road.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be improper disposal of ashes from a wood stove.
