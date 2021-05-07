SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Springfield Fire Department celebrated the promotion of several of its members Friday. Firefighters were promoted in a ceremony at Symphony Hall in Springfield.
Three Springfield Fire Department Lieutenants were promoted to Captain and seven firefighters were promoted to Lieutenant C, Springfield fire commissioner BJ Calvi among others were also honored. Mayor Domenic Sarno was also there to say congratulations and thank you.
