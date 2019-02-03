SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Springfield late Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of 625 Armory Street around 10:45 a.m.
There were 2 vehicles involved according to Dennis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi.
One of the vehicles was a red mini-van that was sitting on it's side when firefighters arrived. The female operator was still inside, trapped.
Firefighters were able to use the 'Jaws of Life' to rescue her.
Leger says she was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
A portion of Armory St. was shut down to traffic while emergency crews worked the scene.
Further details about this rollover crash have not been released.
