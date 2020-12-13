SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Orange Street Sunday.
Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 273 Orange Street.
Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said the fire began in the kitchen and was extinguished. There were no injuries.
According to Piemonte, two tenants were displaced due to the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
