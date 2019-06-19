New from overnight, the Springfield fire department were called to a fire on Mobile Home Way around 2 a.m.
Officers on scene tell Western Mass News a woman saw smoke coming from the furnace of her mobile home and safely evacuated.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they located the fire in a small crawl space beneath the home.
The fire was put out quickly with less than $1,000 worth of damage.
After investigating the Arson and Bomb squad determined the cause of the fire was from an overheated electrical wire.
