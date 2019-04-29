Springfield firefighters work quickly to douse pool fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials say a lit gas can is the reason why a pool almost went up in flames Monday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that, just before 5:00 p.m., firefighters were called to 85 Castle Street, where they found a pool that had caught fire.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the person that was home at the time the fire broke out was pouring gasoline on a fire pit, in an effort to burn sticks and leaves that were in their yard.
Leger added that the fire flashed, and the flames also reached the gas can, causing it to go up in flames.
In an effort to extinguish the lit gas can, the person that was attempting to get rid of the sticks and leaves threw the gas can into the pool.
The contents that were on fire mixed with the chemicals inside the pool and created a liquid fire on the top of the water.
Crews were able to douse the flames using a foam specifically designed for these kinds of scenarios.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.