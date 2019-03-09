Springfield firefighters work quickly to put out fire at Laundromat.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters worked quickly to put out a clothes dryer fire that occurred at a Springfield Laundro-Max.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, states that crews were called to the Laundro-Max on 644 Main Street at 1:45 Saturday afternoon for a report of a fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene, and worked quickly to put out a clothes dryer that caught fire.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Leger added that the clothes dryer was destroyed.
The building sustained less than $5,000 in damages from the smoke and heat that emitted from the fire.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad stated that reason the dryer caught fire was due to an unspecific malfunction, which caused it to overheat.
