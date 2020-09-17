SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While there may not be a Big E fair this year, Springfield residents will still have a chance to celebrate the City of Homes.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a 'Springfield Day' traveling parade will be held on Sunday throughout the city, featuring first responders and special guests, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and others
“We just want to show our support to our community and hopefully they will show their support back. I’m thrilled to see the Mayor and all our cities’ first responders take part in what should be an enjoyable day for everyone involved,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
The parade will begin at 12 p.m. at Forest Park and if you would like to support the parade by standing outside and waving as it goes by, the route is as follows:
- Start: Forest Park, Carriage House Parking Lot
- Right on Sumner Ave.
- Left on Perkins St.
- Left on Allen St.
- Right on Plumtree Rd.
- Right into Nathan Bill Park
- Right on Wilbraham Rd.
- Left on Parker St.
- Right on Vincent St. To Greenleaf Park
- Left on Goodwin St.
- Right into Hubbard Park
- Right on Page Blvd.
- Left on Roosevelt Ave.
- Right into Blunt Park
- Exit park right on Roosevelt
- Right to Wilbraham Rd.
- Right to St. James Ave.
- Right onto Page Blvd.
- Left to St. James Ave
- Right to Marshal Roy Park
- Right onto St. James
- Left to Carew St.
- Right on Armory St.
- Right into Van Horn Park
- Left on Cunningham St.
- Left on Springfield St.
- Right on Chestnut St. to Noble
- Right to Main St.
- Left to Wason Ave.
- Left to Plainfield St.
- Kenefick Park
- On Plainfield St.
- Left to West St.
- Right to Main St.
- Right to Fort Pleasant Ave.
- Right to Sumner Ave.
- Left on Longhill St.
- End: Forest Park Carriage House Parking lot
It's expected that the parade will take approximately two hours to weave through the city.
“I want to thank everyone who came together to make this Springfield Day possible. With the Big E unfortunately being canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to celebrate this special day in some way. This Springfield Day parade will be a nice event for our residents and will help to keep our spirits high as we work together to defeat this virus," Sarno added in a statement.
In addition, some prizes and safety handouts will be distributed for the children during the parade at several parks, including:
(all times approximate)
- Forest Park - 12 p.m.
- Nathan Bills Park - 12:20 p.m.
- Greenleaf Park - 12:30 p.m.
- Hubbard Park - 12:45 p.m.
- Blunt Park - 1 p.m.
- Marshal Roy Park - 1:15 p.m.
- Van Horn Park - 1:30 p.m.
- Kenefick Park - 1:40 p.m.
