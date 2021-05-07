SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rise in prices and a shortage of flowers isn’t slowing down business for one local florist.
Langone’s Florist in Springfield is stocked and ready for Mother’s Day weekend, despite a shortage in certain flowers and price increases brought on by the pandemic.
“Roses are very hard to come by, certain colors are hard to come by. I’m a lot of the main flowers that people want. The sunflowers and roses, those have gone up in price and they’re way more difficult to get,” said Stephanie Oleksak with Langone’s Florist.
Oleksak told Western Mass News prices for flowers have gone up and as a result, customers are being charged more.
“Typically, it’s normal for prices to go up on holidays, but because of COVID, they’re having the same issues. We’re all having here in the workforce,” Oleksak explained.
Langone's Florist is still stocked for the weekend with hundreds of flowers like lilies, roses, daisies, and hydrangeas available for purchase. Also, business has definitely not slowed down.
“I bought roses and carnations and just a mixture of baby’s breath for some very special women and ladies in my life. We’re just wonderful hard-working moms,” said Lena Redd of Springfield.
Redd is a mom herself and wanted to celebrate a bunch of moms this Mother’s Day, buying 22 small bouquets.
“It’s been a really hard year and I think it’s good to let people know that they’re appreciated, especially when it’s the first time we’re seeing them again,” Redd added.
She tells western mass news she’s excited to celebrate her own mom this weekend.
“She’s the most hard-working special lady I know. She’s gone through so much and I’m sure you’ll never know because she’s always smiling and she just deserves the world, but today, she’s going to get some flowers,” Redd noted.
