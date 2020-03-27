SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many local food banks are experiencing an increase in traffic from individuals and families needing a little extra help during this pandemic.
Springfield's Open Pantry Community Services is no exception, and the staff there is looking for the public's help.
Open Pantry Community Services is a lifeline for so many in Western Mass.
Between their food pantry on Main Street and their Loaves and Fishes program offering lunch and dinner every single day out of the South Congregational Church, the hard-working staff is making those meals...which these days are to-go only.
“With the COVID-19 virus, we had to make many changes within our normal operation,” said Terry Maxey, executive director of the pantry.
He told Western Mass News that since the pandemic grew, so too did the number of people showing up for help.
“We are probably averaging about 150 to 160 meals a day. You know, as people hear more and more that we are providing a meal because many other pantries and feeding programs are closing so we're still providing a service,” Maxey explained.
But all that demand is putting a strain on supply.
Open pantry is looking for donations of to-go single service items such as snack crackers, cheese, and peanut butter crackers, cookies, chips, and bottled water.
Like so many others, they are also looking for gloves and masks for their staff.
“We're making sure our staff has gloves and masks and have social distance between each other so we can be mindful of our health and the community,” Maxey noted.
Maxey said his staff is eternally grateful.
“For the staff that comes out and sacrifices in many cases their time and efforts to help their community, we are truly grateful for that,” Maxey said.
Maxey said the pandemic is also bringing in social workers who are concerned about clients who may be shut-in.
They are, on their own time, collecting food from the pantry, and making house calls.
“We welcome that. If there's case managers or clinicians out in our community looking to provide food for their clients that are shut-in, by all means, reach out to us,” Maxey said.
The open pantry making sure no one who needs help is left behind.
