SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to an armed robbery earlier this morning at Sparky’s Gas Station in Springfield.
Employees say this isn’t the first time the store was robbed.
It’s happened multiple times this year alone.
Police say, just before 5:00 this morning, a man came into Sparky’s with a gun, demanding money from the cash register.
Employees we spoke with say that this is the fifth time this year their store has been robbed.
"He tried to shoot him. He was screaming, 'I will shoot you. Come on, give the money'," Sparky's employee Priyanka Sbhivsar tells us.
Employees say for the fifth time in a matter of months, Sparky’s Gas Station on Boston Road was robbed.
"This is a good place. It never happened like this, but this time, it’s happening more and more," explained Sbhivsar.
Priyanka has worked at Sparky’s for the last three years and while she was working behind the counter, she was robbed four times.
"The robber snatched my neck and held my shirt like this, and put the gun over there and he tried to shoot me. He told me, 'You have to open the register or I will shoot you'. He held my neck very tightly like this," stated Sbhivsar.
She tells Western Mass News the last time she was held up was just two months ago and although she has helped police catch two suspects, some still got away.
"I am strong. If anyone comes without a gun, I will tell them get out of the store or I will kick you out of the store. If they are with a gun, that is different. I can’t do anything," continued Sbhivsar.
Early Thursday morning was another case of the suspect getting away.
This time, she says, with almost $600.
"The loss is a lot. We’ve lost a lot of money here. Before that, one guy robbed my employee of $1,300. Before that, I was robbed and he took $2,500 and I was robbed of cigarettes and he was with a gun," says Sbhivsar.
A total loss Sbhivsar says amounts to almost $5,000, money that has never returned, but she says the difference with this newest suspect from the rest is that he was a regular customer, but Thursday morning, he came with a gun.
"He tried to shoot him, 'I will shoot you. Give the money'. He was coming from this side from Dominoes," added Sbhivsar.
No injuries were reported and police say they are still on the lookout for the suspect.
We have reached back out to Springfield Police for more information, but are still waiting to hear back.
