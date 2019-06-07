SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield gas station has been destroyed by a fire that tore through the building Thursday afternoon.
Now, the owner of the Boston Road Citgo is speaking exclusively with Western Mass News about what's next for him as this total loss sets in.
The owner, Hasmukh Gogri, told us it will take between three to six months to rebuild what was destroyed in a matter of 10 minutes.
There is some good news. Gogri said fire crews stopped the fire before the propane tanks for sale outside were dangerously damaged.
Still, Gogri said his position right now is far from the best case scenario.
"The store means a lot to me," Gogri said.
Gas stations are a pit stop and on the busy Boston Road, the visits to this Citgo are probably quicker than most.
"Make a bond with people...we are not just selling the product, it's the smile that goes along with that," Gogri added.
Gogri said what visits might lack in length, they make up in connection with his community.
"I originally bought the store back in 2007. I am an immigrant. When I take on something, I put my whole self into the business," Gogri explained.
Wrapped in yellow tape...
"I could not comprehend the magnitude of the fire," Gogri added.
...what's left of Gogri's Citgo is now closed for business after a fire quickly spread Thursday afternoon.
His employee calling him frantic.
"Just put it out with a fire extinguisher. He said 'No, no. I already left the building. It is way too big to control," Gogri said.
Springfield fire officials told Western Mass News they are still investigating the fire's cause.
"We can replace everything else, but human life and that was the most important part," Gogri said.
Gogri wants to get the Citgo back on track, not for himself...
"I have other businesses to feed my family," Gogri said.
...but for the employees who depend on a paycheck and the customers who choose to make their daily pit stop with him and his workers.
"They cannot be without that for too long... I will do everything in my power to rebuild and maybe make a better place," Gogri noted.
Gogri told us he is meeting with the insurance adjusters soon to determine exactly how much damage was caused to the building.
Again, the hope is to get the Citgo back open for business before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.