SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season is upon us once again and that means Bright Nights at Forest Park is back.

This year will be the 25th season for Bright Nights and Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President, tells Western Mass News that there will be a new animated display this year.

"The MGM display which is enormous," said Matt. "It's a moving lions and it's going to be a crowd please as it was last year when we did the Thunderbirds."

The new display is 166 feet long and 24 feet tall, and will feature the MGM lion walking, leaping and roaring. Each lion is approximately 20 feet long.

"We have ice sculpture demonstrations, various local community groups and choral groups that will be singing there," said Matt. "Pete's Sweets is going to be doing gingerbread house making."

Matt says they are not stopping there. Since it is the 25th anniversary of Bright Nights, they have additional surprises planned.

"We have a special treat for the 25th car, the 250th car, the 2,500th car and the 25,000th car. We can't tell you what they are, but it's going to be all kinds of gifts. On certain nights, we are going to be giving items away to the first 25 cars, whether it be Yankee Candle, whether it be Dunkin' Donuts gift cards and we don't know exactly when that's going to be, so you'll be surprised those nights," said Matt.

Judy also gave us a sneak peak at one of the new items that will be available that she is particularly proud of.

"We have a new book this year about the 25 seasons and there's going to be all memories that people have written to us and we are very, very proud of that," said Matt. "I think it's just going to be another great year as it always has been."

So now matter what your holiday traditions involve, this year you will want to make sure to head over to Forest Park in Springfield to check out the 25th anniversary of Bright Nights.