SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Downtown Springfield is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
With Thanksgiving behind us, many are now looking ahead to Christmas and MGM Springfield is getting in the holiday spirit while also starting new traditions.
Christmas may be about a month away, but hundreds gathered at the South End resort-casino to kick off the holiday season.
On Friday, the casino hosted its first ever community tree lighting, something that MGM Springfield President and CEO Mike Mathis said is another way of showing their commitment to the city.
"There's a ton going on in downtown Springfield. The fact that we see these crowds out here tonight really is a testament to what we try to do here at MGM, which is to create a sense of community,” Mathis explained.
Santa was among those to join the crowd, arriving in a Rolls Royce, ready to light the tree.
The 38-foot tall holiday tree stands at the casino's plaza and has LED lights that are in sync with holiday music.
For many, including the Marceau family of Springfield, it's an easier way to celebrate the holidays.
"It's a lot closer to Rockefeller Center and a lot cheaper and it's reinvesting in the city for us as well,” said Eugeme Marceau.
Although she's not old enough to gamble at the casino, Shayla McDonough of Southwick told Western Mass News she enjoyed all the decorations around the plaza.
“They're all such pretty colors and they're everywhere. It's so festive," McDonough added.
MGM Springfield General Manager Alex Dixon said that he hopes their new holiday celebration welcomes more people into the city.
“This is a joyous time of year and we want to make sure that people come out, have a good reason to come out in downtown Springfield, and have fun," Dixon noted.
McDonough added, “Come here next year because it's awesome."
In addition to the tree lighting, the casino's ice rink also opened for the season on Friday. It'll open again Saturday at noon and stay open until 10 p.m.
