SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Amber Alert for a missing Springfield girl has been canceled.
Authorities had been searching for 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia of Springfield, whom State Police said was "forced into a car" just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield, not long after she got off the school bus.
Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that she was last seen after returning from the Hampden Charter School.
"This is being treated as a possible abduction," Walsh explained, prompting an Amber Alert.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers flooded the eastbound side of the Mass. Turnpike in the Auburn/Sturbridge area.
"The car was stopped in a work zone and Charlotte was recovered," Procopio said, adding that one adult, identified as 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez of Springfield, was placed under arrest.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a press conference that charges against Rodriguez are pending. She noted that the suspect is known to police.
Moccia is being evaluated by EMS as a precaution, but there are no apparent injuries.
