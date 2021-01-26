SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All winter sports are being put on pause until next Friday, February 5, in Springfield, after a player in the city tested positive for COVID-19.

Many basketball teams in the city were supposed to play their first games Tuesday.

Western Mass News got answers on how this is impacting teams plus what the rest of the 2021 winter season could look like for the city.

Devastating news for many Springfield teams, especially the ballers who were supposed to take the court for their first game day Tuesday, but Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early said because the city is a hot spot for COVID, they can't afford the risk.

"It was tough, it was tough for them because they were really excited,” Central High School Girls Basketball Coach Mike Anderson said.

"We were notified yesterday afternoon by a student-athlete that they had some type of symptoms related to COVID,” early said. “So as soon as the trainer was alerted of the situation of the student-athlete, the trainer then notified me, and then we immediately paused all practices at that gym with the teams."

Originally testing all student-athletes on January 8 right before the season got going on January 11 everyone was in the clear. But, it's a different story this week, with many Springfield basketball teams about to play their first game of the season.

"The kids were so excited to get back, not even just for basketball, but just together, the socialization piece, which I think is really important,” Anderson explained. “They've been going hard for these last two-and-a-half weeks or so and they were ready to play."

Springfield paused all winter sports until February 5 and plans to have student-athletes re-tested the first week of February. Early said keeping everyone healthy is the top priority.

"We made the collective decision that we thought it would be best to pause all winter sports because of trying to limit the contact, we had to pause in the fall because of an issue, and we wanted to act with an abundance of caution," Early said.

While Anderson agreed with the move, he said he feels for the teams enduring these challenges.

"It's their form of therapy. I have to say, as a coach, it's mine too. It's played a whole different role, it's not just getting out there, play the game, and competition, it's also the social piece," Anderson added.

Although this decision is temporary, Early said the hope is to get everyone back in action as soon as it's safe to do so.