SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield grandmother calling into our School Authority hotline was concerned the remote learning model isn’t working for her granddaughter who is in elementary school.
“My concern, as a grandmother, is regarding the schools and how long they have her on her laptop,” said Linda, a grandmother in Springfield, who asked we only use her first name.
Linda’s worried about her seven-year-old granddaughter who is one of the many Springfield Public school students learning from home.
"With the elementary school children, I don't feel like they should be on from 8:30 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. It's not really productive for the young kids because they don't want to get on after that long hour and 40-minute break,” Linda added.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan about Linda's concerns.
"It is difficult. I mean, even as a working adult, I need to get up from my laptop and just take a break...Allow students, when teachers give breaks, allow your student to get up, to walk around, take a break. Take advantage of that lunch period, which is a good time for students to get up and walk around,” Cavaan noted.
The grandmother doesn't think the long lunch break is working. She wants the district to look at other states to see what they are doing and reach out to parents and teachers for input.
"Especially for the elementary school students, only have them go on for two hours, let’s do an exercising break, 15 to 20 minutes, get back on the computer for a couple more hours and end the day. They're just not staying focused,” Linda explained.
Cavaan told western mass news teachers are trying to build in additional relief periods into the school day.
"The reality is, we are doing school remotely and so students are going to have to be online and plugged in, but again, take a deep breath and allow your student to take a break to be focused to get that lesson for that class and sustain themselves for the day then allow that to happen,” Cavaan added.
In addition, Cavaan said parents should talk to their child's teacher to come up with a plan to help with remote learning.
"We expect there will be good days for them and there will be tough days for them, but just stick with it and we will get through this together," Cavaan said.
