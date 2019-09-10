(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's preliminary election day in western Massachusetts. We are following several key races today, including whose name will be on the ballot for Springfield mayor in November.
It's been a little bit of a slow morning at the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street in Springfield, one of several polling places across the city.
We just checked the numbers at each ballot machine and we are right around 100 total votes for that precinct.
Activity does usually pick-up around lunchtime and, of course, when people get off work.
There are a couple big races for the city of Springfield. We’ve got city councilor at large, city councilor for Ward 3, and of course, the race for mayor.
Domenic Sarno was first elected mayor in 2007 and has held the job since. Newcomer Yoland Cancel is going against him, as well as Jeffery Donnelly.
Greenfield is also holding a preliminary election today.
Along with the town councilor at large, voters are also being asked to vote for a mayoral candidate.
Two of the three - either Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner, or Brickett Allis - will advance to the general election.
Current Greenfield Mayor William Martin is not seeking another term.
Polls remain open until 8:00 p.m.
