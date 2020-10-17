SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Women from the Springfield's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) gathered this morning. The group is calling on voters to take advantage of the options before November 3.
They said voters need to be proactive during this election season.
"Participate in the early part of voting and take full advantage of it because of voter suppression and maybe the inconveniences, the regulations, and rules because of the pandemic. It helps with the traffic flow and building a system we believe can be trusted," said the chair for the Women's NAACP, Cynthia Swam.
Early voting in the Bay State goes through October, until the 30.
