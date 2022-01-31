SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield residents have been arrested following a gun call over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 100 block of Westford Circle for a gun call around 11:25 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they were told that a suspect, identified as 32-year-old Corey Charvis of Springfield, punched a female victim in the face and pointed a firearm in the direction of a group of people. Charvis then got into the passenger side of a car allegedly driven by 35-year-old Shamika Turner of Indian Orchard and fled the scene before police got there.
Walsh said that the car was spotted a short time later and pulled over on Willard Avenue. Inside the car, investigators found a large capacity firearm in the car and Charvis and Turner were arrested.
Both suspects are facing several gun-related charges, while Charvis has also been charged with assault and battery.
