SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier this month, we introduced you to Dean Fay, a Springfield police officer and the director of Central City Boxing and Barbell, a non-profit gym that helps at-risk young people.
However, their future isn't clear.
The building they've been in for almost two years has been sold and last week, Fay was told he has to be out by the end of next month.
Dozens of kids - almost all from Springfield - go there.
They aren't trying to be the next Golden Gloves champion or pro boxer. They're there to be a part of something and stay out of trouble.
However, the future of this place and the help it provides to these kids is at-risk.
It's been less than two years since Central City Boxing and Barbell has called the corner of Belmont Avenue in Springfield home.
Fay opened the gym to help at-risk youth.
"As a police officer, I've fell in love with this city. I've been here 18 years and I meet these kids every day and I'm stationed in the schools and I come across these kids every day and kids that don't have anything and they want to come here and be part of something and we give them that option," Fay explained.
Earlier this month, Fay learned the building - that he planned on buying - was sold out from underneath him. Last week, he got a letter telling him to be out by the end of January.
"It's tough for us only because I put so much money into this building with the thought that we were going to be here. Then, two short years later, they sold the building after i put $50,000 to 60,000 of my own money into this building to make it right," Fay noted.
Fay has reached out to other community centers around town looking for help as their deadline to leave approaches.
"The option is get out and now, we got all these kids, 60 kids in this program, and we have to find a place to bring them. We have kids in here that, they'll never step in a ring and box, but they come here every day and work hard and do what needs to be done. We have a tutoring program and help them with their homework. It gives them a place to stay and somewhere to call their own," Fay said.
Western Mass News reached out to the lawyer for the building owner for comment. We have not heard back.
We did confirm with Balise Automotive Group that they have purchased this building.
If you'd like to make a donation to Central City Boxing and Barbell - or offer any help in finding them a new facility - you can CLICK HERE for more information.
