SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Something new has popped up in medical care and coronavirus testing and it's now operating in Springfield.
It involves patients walking up to a booth to get examined by a healthcare professional.
This new form of testing at Caring Health Center in Springfield is called a walk-up doc. It literally allows patients to walk-up to a medical professional in a booth and get tested for COVID-19 or a simple health exam.
“We will have healthcare professional enter the box and be able to do actual swabs, take temperatures, screen the patients and speak to them. The boxes are open in the back and on the top,” said Jacqueline Johnson, COO of Caring Health Center.
Some booths will be placed in tents where patients can get tested, so rain or shine, you can get a test.
The innovative model also allows patients to remain at a safe distance from medical staff to reduce potential exposure.
“The whole goal is to screen people, keep people safe and our staff safe,” Johnson added.
Another great part of this walk-up doc is it reduces the usage of PPE for medical professionals.
Johnson told Western Mass News they purchased this new technology from Trigger House, a marketing agency in New Hampshire.
“We saw them being used in another part of the state and we thought it was innovative, so Caring Health Center wanted to jump on the opportunity to see if we could maximize them in our area,” Johnson said.
Right now, testing is for patients at Caring Health, but the center is looking to expand and offer the walk-up doc to the entire Springfield community.
“Our president, CEO is working with Baystate, the local board of health to see how we can ramp up community testing. That is in the works, so we are hoping, with having these, we can become a member of helping bring down the curve in this area for the city of Springfield,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.