SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest information out of Springfield shows a continued rise in coronavirus cases, but the commissioner of Health and Human Services said the virus seems to be targeting a different age group.
Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said part of the problem is coronavirus fatigue, and safety precautions aren't being taken by all.
A bar graph shows coronavirus cases in Springfield since September continue to climb with 38 new cases reported since Sunday.
“I believe that it is because we are opening up more, but I also believe there is COVID fatigue,” she said. “Individuals are tired, but it appears that younger individuals are not taking this virus as seriously as they should.”
She said younger people are now testing positive for COVID-19.
“This virus appears to be changing as far as the age demographic,” she said.
The proof is in the data. When analyzing 191 coronavirus cases since September, Caulton-Harris's office found 54.5 percent of people with COVID-19 are under the age of 30.
This can be compared to people over the age of 51 where the virus is infecting nearly 17 percent.
For people ages 60 and over, nearly nine percent are testing positive for COVID-19.
Caulton-Harris is also keeping an eye out for specific areas in the city that show increases.
“We have seen that in specific zip codes 01109 and 01108 there appears to be a greater spike,” she said. “So we are not sure at this point what the reason is, but we are seeing multiple households with many cases. We are seeing clusters.”
She said although the data is disappointing, it’s important for people to continue safety precautions as the weather gets colder and people start to head inside.
