(WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials urged people to take precautions against the coronavirus as the city remains in the red, high risk zone.
Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said we need to change our behaviors in order to stop the spread - wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying away from gatherings.
However, she also had another message and took time to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory.
"I'm going to congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She is my sorority sister and we, as an organization, and certainly me and the rest of our community, are certainly very proud of having her lead this country and a woman in that position and a Black woman in that position really is something that is so quite amazing," Caulton-Harris noted.
She went on to say this election shows that anything is possible.
