SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CDC now recommends people wear face coverings while going out, even if they feel healthy.

This is a marked change from the advice from when the coronavirus pandemic began.

At their weekly coronavirus press briefing, officials wore masks, most were homemade coverings.

The advice is that people should wear something, even as simple as pulling a scarf or bandana over your mouth and nose.

It’s not to protect you from catching COVID-19, but rather to keep you from spreading it if you’re in the window of infection where you don’t feel any symptoms.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC now recommends that if you’re going out in public to cover up your nose and mouth.

Dr. Mark Keroack, Baystate Health’s president and CEO, put his money where his properly-covered mouths was while delivering an update to Springfield officials on Monday.

“I am wearing a mask that I made in my kitchen a couple of days ago,” Keroack noted.

Because surgical masks and N95s are being donated, sent, and earmarked for healthcare workers and first responders, the CDC said others can cover up with a homemade mask or bandana.

“Guidelines are going to change as we move through the pandemic and that’s just because it’s new and we don’t know a tremendous amount about it,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at UMass Amherst.

Western Mass News spoke with Hamilton about the change in guidelines. She said the latest research about COVID-19 shows that length of time between contracting the virus and actually showing symptoms is long enough that people can spread it before they even know they’re sick.

“They’re shedding a lot a virus at that time,” Hamilton explained.

If you’re in that asymptomatic window, wearing a mask in public will help contain the droplets you might not even know are infectious.

“If you cough or if you sneeze or you spit a little bit when you talk or something like that, it will be caught in the mask,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the advice is still the same with respect to breathing it in.

“You have to have an N95 mask to prevent yourself from getting it,” Hamilton noted.

That is why hospital officials said wearing a bandana or homemade mask shouldn’t be a substitute for social distancing.

“This adds a little bit of a layer of protection, but the real important message and the major way that this infection spreads is through close personal contact,” Keroack said.

Stopping the spread will play a role in reducing a spike in the curve.