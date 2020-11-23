SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield health officials delivered updates about COVID-19 in the city on Monday.
While hospital officials paint a dire picture of how much cases have increased in recent weeks, their statements were not without hope.
Baystate Health officials said they now have more than 70 cases in their hospital system, including nine in the ICU. They expect another spike in mid-December due to Thanksgiving gatherings.
Mercy Medical Center has five patients in intensive care.
Baystate officials said they will soon begin monoclonal antibody therapies from Eli Lilly and also Regeneron to be given to patients who are at-risk of getting severe COVID-19 symptoms.
"We should be able to do up to 18 infusions a day in the specialty unit with a separate ventilation system at our Springfield campus. There's a state-based allocation with a lottery system," said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Coming up tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we are getting answers about vaccines with AstraZeneca just announcing their promising efficacy rate this morning. We ask local hospital officials about vaccine distribution locally.
