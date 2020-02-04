SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flu season is underway and health officials in Springfield are working to help protect you and your family from the illness.
The city's Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that a flu clinic at their office at 311 State Street on two dates:
- Thursday, February 6 : 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, February 14 : 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Those attending are asked wear a short-sleeve shirt and bring an insurance and/or Medicare card with you.
Officials are also asking those in attendance to consider bringing an unexpired, non-perishable food item as well to donate to the Open Pantry.
Anyone with questions is asked to call (413) 787-6741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.