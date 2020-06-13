SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 16 students from the High School of Science and Technology's "Fresh Start" program were given awards today.
The event called "Found Light Against All Odds" award ceremony happened outside of the Basketball Hall of Fame where each student was recognized for their hard work during their four years of school.
Half of these students were first-generation high school graduates and one student told Western Mass News how much she admires her teacher.
"He's a great guy. Anything you need he would be there for you, he'll push you. I love that man," she said. "Now I'm this far all because of him," said graduate Tamiya Coleman.
She also said she is going to miss all of her classmates and that we need more positive people in the world.
"We need to be that people that uplift everybody of the younger generation so we can sit there to help them and motivate them to do better," Coleman explained.
Coleman told Western Mass News that she's going to college to become a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.