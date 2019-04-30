SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a big surprise Tuesday for a student at the Springfield Renaissance School.
The graduating senior found out this morning that he's getting a scholarship through the Foot Locker Scholar Athlete Program.
"It's definitely going to make life a lot easier for me," said Ijahman Morgan.
For most students paying for college is a frightening thought, but for Morgan, he now knows he has some of it covered, thanks to this surprise at the Renaissance School this morning.
"I had no idea. I was a little bit nervous," Ijahman added.
Ijahman is one of a select few to receive a $20,000 check from Foot Locker. It's money Morgan and his family told Western Mass News will be put to good use.
"Reducing that financial gap is so big for seniors going into the college career." Ijahman explained.
Michael Morgan, Ijahman's father, added, "20-grand! It takes the burden off significantly."
Student-athletes who get this check are the best of the best, not just on the field, but off it as well.
"[So you're a 3.8 GPA?] 3.9," Ijahman added.
Michael Morgan noted, "Either he was going to give 100 percent all to academics and no sports, or 100 percent to sports and no academics, or he was going to do both. He did both."
"And still be varsity, and the captain, and still work in the community, and help out gold soccer. It's tremendous," Christopher Flores, store manager of Foot Locker in Holyoke.
This scholarship is expected to take him to new heights.
"I'll be majoring in flight science with flight training attached. [What do you want to specifically be?] An airline pilot," Ijahman said.
High hopes, for a high achiever.
