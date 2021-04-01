SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several climate change problems are impacting local communities across western Massachusetts and residents are rising to the challenge to provide solutions and these residents have yet to even graduate from high school.
High hopes for the future is what excites Shante Morris, a tenth grader at Springfield High School of Science and Technology, to participate in their collaboration with Cooler Communities to reduce carbon footprints in Springfield.
“It means a lot to me because it means me helping the planet and helping the planet get healthier, and the ice caps not melting anymore, and that people can see recycling as a normal thing to do,” Morris explained.
Her project proposal addresses water conservation and over usage, something she said we can work to address with simple changes to our daily routines…
“You can just turn off the tap when you're brushing your teeth, do less loads when you're doing your laundry, even buy a water filter instead of buying bottled water. That also helps with less plastic disposal in the oceans, so we can keep the oceans clean also,” Morris added.
Morris’s excitement toward climate change solutions is something that Jenn Cherry, her science teacher at Sci-Tech, has worked hard to foster within her students.
“My colleagues and I are all redesigning the wheel to try and make sure that we are implementing science curriculum with fidelity, in a tangible way that students can understand and feel good about rather than feeling like they're doing busy work on the computer,” Cherry explained.
Cherry told Western Mass News that while the virtual learning environment has provided some challenges, it’s also helped foster creativity.
“At the end of the day, we’re educators and this is what we live for and so a pandemic is not going to stand in the way of us trying to get our students an actual education that is going to be meaningful,” Cherry noted.
It’s meaning that Uli Nagel, program director for Cooler Communities, said has been the mission behind their initiative from the start.
“Cooler Communities tries to connect classroom learning to climate solution in the communities, so we’re aiming for the students to see the impact their learning can have on real life,” Nagel said.
Nagel is now calling on community members to pledge action toward reducing their own carbon footprint through student proposal suggestions that will take place virtually for now. The pilot program, which began last year, now involves over 1,000 high school students in both Springfield and Agawam, including additional participation in the Berkshires, Hadley, and Greenfield with hopes to continue expanding.
