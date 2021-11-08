SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ceremony was held in Springfield on Monday in honor of the veteran of the year.
The 35th annual event was held at city hall. It was a long-anticipated event as there was no recipient selected last year.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Veterans Activities Committee to announce this year's honoree, Donald Roberts, who received medals for his service in the Vietnam War.
"I was overwhelmed...I didn't do anything special. I did what I had to do, I did what I was supposed to do as far as serving my country and it taught me a lot of things. I learned a lot of things working with veterans over the past 60 plus years," Roberts said.
Roberts was also an educator in Springfield for over 40 years. At one time, he even taught Sarno in one of his classes at Kiley Middle School.
