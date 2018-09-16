SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Puerto Rican flags and music filled the air along Main Street Sunday morning.
Hundreds came out to march, celebrating Puerto Rican culture, while standing in solidarity with the island, all who survived Hurricane Maria, and honoring the lives lost.
"This parade is extremely important to our community," says Holyoke resident Elizabeth Cardona. "To remind us of the struggle and where we've come from, but particular to empower our young people to be able to achieve their dreams and know that we have a very rich culture."
Elizabeth's dad still lives in Puerto Rico.
She tells Western Mass News she's marching for them.
"Trying to help family back home, and," stated Cardona. "Be supportive and being in this community and this area. It's rejoicing to be able to share our culture and be able to bring so many people here to celebrate the good things that Springfield has to offer and the region as a whole."
The parade brought out people young and old.
Myrta Groeneveld moved to western Mass from Puerto Rico in 1995.
She says the Puerto Rican community is growing here.
"It's growing," Myrta tells us. "We have to keep it alive. Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee...we have a lot of us and it's very nice to see us coming together on a day like this."
