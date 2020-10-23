SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield celebrated Arbor Day on Friday with a tree-planting ceremony.
Arbor Day was originally planned back in April, but with the coronavirus pandemic just beginning, the celebration was postponed until now.
The city has planted over 400 trees already this year - a 50-percent increase over last year.
Today's planting at the Warner School is dedicated to the memory of Clifford Clapprood, father of Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who originally planted a tree there years ago.
"I remember when I was in the fifth grade, not too long ago, and my dad planting the tree and...he always gave back to the community. I grew up on Parker Street, so the tree was kind of special to me and when it had to be taken down, I did tell Pat Sullivan and this was nice...this will be a nice memory of my father and it was a beautiful dedication," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Pat Sullivan, the city's parks director, is leading the initiative, revitalizing the city with tree plantings.
Another tree was planted at the Barney Carriage House in Forest Park in honor of Everett Barney and the Springfield Garden Club.
