SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a roundtable discussion on policing and race.
The goal was to let everyone be heard.
The meeting started with an invited panel asking questions.
The main concerns surrounded policing and the things people think need to change moving forward, but some counselors are asking for change now.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis followed by protests across the U.S. -- including here in western Mass -- Sarno held the discussion Monday to better policing and race relations.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos was one of the panelists in the discussion.
“I think in order to make any progress, the first step is to admit there's a problem,” he said. “I think that this is a way for the administration and the police department to acknowledge there is a problem that needs to be addressed.”
Ramos said he formed a police relations committee back in 2017.
He did a 57-page report about it. Ramos said to his knowledge, Sarno ignored that report three years ago. He brought it up Monday when it was his turn to talk.
“This is not a new issue,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for years. We’ve been ignored, and finally, I think it’s time for some action.”
Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst declined the mayor’s invitation to participate.
Hurst and other councilors wanted to be part of the planning for the discussion. He said he will not join in until Sarno takes actions he can as a mayor, similar to the mayor of Boston.
“Mayor Marty Walsh has decided that he was going to declare racism a public health crisis,” he said. “Why not Springfield? In addition, he said he was going to take 20% of the police overtime budget and dedicate that to social service programs. Why not Springfield?”
Hurst said he did watch parts of the round table. People on the panel asked questions or expressed concerns, then the mayor and the police commissioner addressed them at the end. Hurst believes back and forth conversations are needed.
“I think there has to be a back and forth dialogue,” he said. “I think to save answering the questions to the very end limits the amount of information folks are allowed to have on a particular issue and allows them to do exactly what they wanted to do which is to highlight everything they are doing."
Sarno said to Western Mass News in a statement:
“Much pain and anguish have opened up wounds of the past and just as important the present. It is important to me to listen and hear their thoughts, concerns, ideas and just as important, constructive criticism, which will help me shape action steps to address and better race relations.”
The mayor also said he plans to have follow up meetings and conversations.
