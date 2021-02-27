SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield on Saturday, Mayor Domenic Sarno, joined by the Dominican Cultural Sports Center to raise the Dominican flag.
This event was to commemorate Dominican Independence Day.
The mayor read a proclamation declaring February 27 as Dominican Republic Independence Day.
He also thanked Dominican residents and businesses of Springfield for their continued belief and investment in the city.
