SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ceremony in Springfield on Tuesday kicked off the first day of Black History Month.
The 36th annual Black American Heritage flag raising ceremony was at Springfield City Hall this morning.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by State Representative Bud Williams at the ceremony.
Officials also awarding Bishop Talbert Swan, who is an advocate for social justice in the African-American community.
Swan said he looks forward to promoting more change ahead.
"I'm looking forward to challenge of the work that we have in promoting the plan of our national church in this region," said Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP.
The ceremony was created by Ruth B. Loving, who also started the civil rights movement in Springfield.
