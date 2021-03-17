SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with members of the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee to raise the Irish flag on the steps of city hall on Wednesday.
Sarno also presented a proclamation declaring today St. Patrick’s Day in the city of Springfield.
The event was smaller than in year's past due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn't put too much damper on the Irish holiday. People still sported their St. Patrick’s Day attire and there was even a bagpipe player.
