SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –The city of Springfield held a Kwanzaa celebration ceremony at City Hall Tuesday morning.
Mayor Sarno was joined by the Kwanzaa Collective of Pioneer Valley, Master of Ceremonies Ayanna Crawford, as well as several keynote speakers.
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture.
It began this past Sunday and will end on Saturday, January 1st.
