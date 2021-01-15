SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Bishop Talbert Swan and the Springfield chapter of the NAACP for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony.
The event was held Friday morning at city hall.
Swan was also sworn in as the president of the NAACP. He spoke with Western Mass News about the message of Martin Luther King Jr.
"Dr. King once said human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step toward the goal of justice requires a sacrifice. May God bless you," Swan said.
Flags were raised outside after the ceremony.
