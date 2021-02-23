SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the city's cable needs and the service Comcast has provided before their contract goes up for renewal.

"I would again ask Comcast to hold off continuing to hold off on that data cap limit especially during these COVID-19 pandemic with families working from home and our students remote learning,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

While Comcast has announced they will hold off on implementing any data caps until 2022,

Sarno said he hopes this can still be addressed.

