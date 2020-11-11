Governor Charlie Baker and state officials recognized Veterans Day virtually this year.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield commemorated Veterans Day on Wednesday.

Several local officials showed their appreciation for our American military members including Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

The annual ceremony was shorter this year and included a wreath laying at the veterans' monuments located in court square.

During the event, AMR presented an ambulance dedication to the armed services of the United States of America.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.