SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield commemorated Veterans Day on Wednesday.
Several local officials showed their appreciation for our American military members including Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
The annual ceremony was shorter this year and included a wreath laying at the veterans' monuments located in court square.
During the event, AMR presented an ambulance dedication to the armed services of the United States of America.
