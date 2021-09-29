SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A different reason to play the lottery in the city of Springfield.
The city is giving two-income eligible families the opportunity to own a brand new home.
Mayor Domenic Sarno joined state leaders Wednesday to discuss the creation of a home buyer lottery system, which will give two income-eligible families the opportunity to own their own homes in the city's north end.
The two brand new homes are located at 111 Jefferson Ave. and 45 Bancroft St. and are funded largely by HUD, the city’s home program.
The program gives income-eligible families an opportunity to purchase the homes with a significant amount of equity from day one.
officials said the income-eligible families will be chosen through a lottery system, which sarno said will strengthen the north end neighborhood.
“To give people the opportunity to plant their roots to be here, to be a positive influence whether it’s the north end area or maple high six corners,” said Mayor Sarno.
State Representative Carlos Gonzalez said the program is a chance to lift people out of poverty.
This is about building wealth. It is about taking people from poverty to opportunity and opportunity to the next generation and if we can’t do that today we have some strong fears that we are going to have to face. And struggles in the future," said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said if the Latino community continues to live in poverty at the rate they do, the city will have serious challenges.
Applicants interested must have a household income less than 80 percent of the area’s median income and be pre-approved for a mortgage to cover the purchase price. Applications are due to the city of Springfield's Office of Housing by 4:30 pm on November 8, 2021.
The city said it's looking to add four more houses to the same lottery system in the maple high six corners neighborhood.
