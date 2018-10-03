Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews responded to a Belmont Avenue home around 11 a.m. Wednesday and found a fire on the first floor, which was quickly extinguished.
Those living at the home, three adults and one child, were not home at the time.
Leger added that the fire caused over $30,000 in damage.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
