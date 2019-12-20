SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just days before Christmas, a Springfield family has lost everything after a fire tore through their house Thursday afternoon.
Fire investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started, while those living on the second floor, including two children, are trying to move forward.
There is serious damage to the home. Several windows are blown out.
We spoke with Jasmine Click, who lived on the second floor of the home. She said she and her family are devastated.
"I ran to the back door. When opened it, I got hit with a bunch of smoke," Click explained.
Click is still in shock looking at the house she called home, just one day after it burst into flames.
"It looks crazy. It is hard to come and look. It's hard to watch people ride by and look. It's hard to understand that, you know, we just lost everything in the blink of an eye, you know. Walking into the house one minute with groceries and then walking out of the house with nothing," Click said.
Investigators said everyone who lived in the multi-family home on Wilbraham Road made it out safe Thursday afternoon.
Click's son and her cousin's son were at school at the time.
When the fire broke out, Click said they grabbed what they could, but she said it wasn't much.
"We grabbed what we could and our dog and we exited the house," Click added.
Springfield fire investigator Sean Walker noted, "Unfortunately, we got some of their belongings out, but a lot of stuff they did have up in there, they did lose."
Walker said the wind posed a big problem for crews. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to try and stop the fire from spreading.
"One of the things that helped excellerate the fire. it was a very, very windy day. The wind did push the fire to the opposite side of the house and it got into the attack area," Walker said.
Walker said it's difficult to watch a family lose all their belongings during the holiday season.
"It's very tragic, especially this time of year, especially if people have bought presents and stuff and they lose everything," Walker added.
However, with just days away from Christmas, Click said it's heartbreaking.
"You know, all of our Christmas gifts that we got them and things like that, that we had just wrapped for them ...basically everything we need to survive, outside of material things, toys, and all that we lost," Click said.
For now, Click said her family are staying in a hotel.
