SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police recovered three firearms while stopping a home invasion Sunday night on Middlesex Street.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home on Middlesex Street for a report of a home invasion in progress, police said.
When they arrived, 29-year-old Darell Love of Springfield came out of the home and was arrested, police said. When officers went inside, they found two other suspects hiding: 30-year-old Alex Marrero of Holyoke and 27-year-old Ryan Navarro of Holyoke.
When a resident arrived home, he told police the three men held him at gunpoint and forced their way inside. Another resident saw this happen on security cameras and called the police. One injured victim refused medical attention, police said.
Inside, police recovered three firearms including a ghost gun, several pounds of marijuana and cocaine.
Love, Marrero and Navarro were all charged with home invasion, fire-armed kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, cocaine trafficking of 200 grams or more, breaking an entering in the nighttime for a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, possession of ammunition without a FID card, malicious destruction of property of less than $1,200 and possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.
